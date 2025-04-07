Campers rescued from wildfire by helicopter

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Campers were rescued from wildfires in Galloway Forest Park in a four-hour search and rescue drama.

Bruce Marbrow and his son Jack, 13, travelled from Yorkshire for a trip with friend Scott Rayner and his son Frankie, 13, to camp in Galloway Forest Park in Dumfries and Galloway on Friday.

When they saw smoke in the distance, the campers attributed it to the controlled burning of heather, not realising the flames were from a wildfire, the Scotsman newspaper reported.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said it was alerted to a fire spreading across a large area of grass north of Loch Dee, at about 4pm on Thursday.

However, at midnight on Friday the campers saw flames getting closer.

Mr Marbrow told the Scotsman: “By midnight, the fire was really raging down the side of the hill where we were. At about 1am, we thought ‘what do we do? Do we try and walk off the hill?’. We decided to stay up until daybreak.

“The fire was about 20 metres away from where we were camped. It was a proper inferno on the side of the hill.

“Never in a million years did we think the smoke we had seen in the distance would be a wildfire like this.”

At about 3am, the four campers heard a helicopter overhead, however it departed without spotting them, the Scotsman reported.

It returned around 4am and rescued the stricken campers.

Emergency services began the search after spotting Mr Marbrow’s car parked on Friday evening.

Police made contact with Mr Marbrow’s wife, Fernanda, in East Yorkshire, and she advised them of an area “pin” which her husband had sent before they left.

A Coastguard spokesperson said: “At around 2.30am on Saturday, the HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter and fixed wing aircraft were sent to search the area for potential campers.

“Six people were located by the helicopter and rescued from the area of the fire. They were transferred into the care of Police Scotland.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service previously warned there was a “very high” to “extreme” risk of wildfire across Scotland from Wednesday April 2 until Monday April 7 amid a spell of dry and sunny weather.

Police Scotland said on Monday afternoon: “Emergency services are continuing to tackle wildfires in the Galloway Forest Park area.

“A number of areas are affected, including Merrick, Millmore and Macaterick.

“Members of the public are reminded to avoid the area while this is ongoing.”