Two-year-old girl dies after falling from pony during Yorkshire hunt

A two-year-old girl has died after falling from a pony at a hunt meeting in North Yorkshire.

The child was was injured while riding with members of the Bedale Hunt on Wednesday.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance attended the scene after the emergency services were called but the girl later died of her injuries.

Officials at the Bedale Hunt said members are “completely devastated but pulling together” for the girl’s family.

In a statement, a hunt spokesperson said: “We can confirm that a tragic accident happened on Wednesday, 15th September, when a two-year-old girl fell from her pony and subsequently lost her life.

“As a community we are all completely devastated but are pulling together to support the family involved.

“Our sincere condolences go to all those affected and we urge that everybody respects the family’s privacy during what is a very distressing time.”

The modern Bedale Hunt was formed in 2014 but traces its history back to the early 19th Century, when it was founded by William Vane, the 3rd Earl of Darlington. It celebrated its bicentenary in 2016.

Additional reporting by agencies