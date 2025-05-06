Older air passengers twice as likely to prefer aisle seat than young flyers
Some 43% of a survey’s respondents aged 65 and above said they would like to sit next to the aisle if flying solo.
Older airline passengers are nearly twice as likely than younger travellers to prefer an aisle seat on a plane, a survey suggests.
That is compared with just 22% of those aged 18-24.
The average across all ages was 35%, with 53% preferring a window seat.
One in 50 (2%) respondents said their preference would be for a middle seat.
Additional optional charges for seat selection have become an important revenue stream for many airlines.
– The survey of 4,282 UK adults was conducted by YouGov on May 2.