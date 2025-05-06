Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Older air passengers twice as likely to prefer aisle seat than young flyers

Some 43% of a survey’s respondents aged 65 and above said they would like to sit next to the aisle if flying solo.

Neil Lancefield
Tuesday 06 May 2025 11:47 BST
Older airline passengers are nearly twice as likely to prefer a plane aisle seat than younger travellers (Alamy/PA)
Older airline passengers are nearly twice as likely to prefer a plane aisle seat than younger travellers (Alamy/PA)

Older airline passengers are nearly twice as likely than younger travellers to prefer an aisle seat on a plane, a survey suggests.

Some 43% of the poll’s respondents aged 65 and above said they would like to sit next to the aisle if flying solo.

That is compared with just 22% of those aged 18-24.

YouGov">

The average across all ages was 35%, with 53% preferring a window seat.

One in 50 (2%) respondents said their preference would be for a middle seat.

Additional optional charges for seat selection have become an important revenue stream for many airlines.

– The survey of 4,282 UK adults was conducted by YouGov on May 2.

