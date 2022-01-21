More than 100 jobless young Londoners will be given a life-changing chance to grasp the first rung of the career ladder, thanks to companies who have stepped up to the plate to back our campaign.

Almost a dozen employers have so far pledged to hire 119 young Londoners who have been up-skilled by Springboard, one of the charities we are funding as part of our £1m Skill Up Step Up campaign in partnership with Barclays LifeSkills.

The employers include Compass Group, which operates catering facilities at iconic London venues such as Chelsea FC and the O2, who have pledged 60 jobs, and PPHE Hotel Group, which owns the Park Plaza and Art’otel brand, and has offered 50 jobs.

Popular Islington restaurant Ottolenghi has weighed in with three jobs. This is in addition to the half a dozen employers who, as we already reported, have pledged to hire young people skilled up by our second charity partner, City Gateway.

It comes as new data published today shows youth unemployment in London falling marginally to 98,000 in the three months from September to November 2021, down from 105,000 in the three months to September 2021, but still 44 per cent higher than the start of the pandemic.

According to the Office for National Statistics, 19.5 per cent of Londoners aged 16-24 seeking work are jobless, a rate of 3.5 times the capital’s jobless rate for all ages – indicating that the challenge facing young people in the capital is as tough as ever.

At the same time, with job vacancies announced today rising to a record 1.247 million countrywide in October to December 2021, an increase of 462,000 from the pre-coronavirus pandemic level, there are opportunities which have been stymied by a stark mismatch between the skills demanded by employers and that supplied by young people.

It is this mismatch which our campaign charity partners are seeking to address by upskilling youths hitherto unable to access the labour market.

PPHE Hotel Group want to help and say they are “excited to welcome promising new talent into our business and support them in their careers”.

They have pledged to take 50 new recruits who would be employed as waiters, bartenders, kitchen porters and commis chefs on completion of their Springboard course. Spokesperson Daniel Pedreschi said: “We are proud to support the Skill Up Step Up initiative by offering a range of jobs across our portfolio to London’s young unemployed.

As one of London’s largest hospitality employers, we know ours is an incredible industry to start a career, with a multitude of progression opportunities.”

Compass spokesperson Donna Catley said: “We are delighted to support the campaign and pledge 60 vacancies which include front-facing roles such as commis chef, chef de partie, barista and hospitality and customer service operator. This is a great opportunity to help unemployed young people in London find a job they can progress in. We are passionate about developing the future generation and making sure everyone has access to the first rung on the career ladder.”

Pierre Malouf of Ottolenghi said they had pledged three entry level jobs and added: “Ottolenghi has always worked hard to support hospitality starters become professionals. The Springboard programme, supported by the Skill Up Step Up campaign, represents an extension of our efforts to support our community and society at the same time giving a leg up to those who need it.”