One of Britain’s youngest lottery winners dies suddenly aged 23

One of Britain’s youngest ever National Lottery winners has died suddenly aged 23.

Callum Fitzpatrick of Ballymartin, County Down in Northern Ireland, was just 16 years old when he won the £390,000 prize in October 2014.

At the time of his win, he had been working at his parents’ grocery shop while studying for his A-levels. He went on to study for a degree in civil engineering at Ulster University.

He died last Tuesday, according to his local football team Ballymartin GAC. His funeral was held in Massforth, Kilkeel, on Friday. The cause of his death has not been made public.

His family have reporetedly asked for donations to the Belfast-based Public Initiative for the Prevention of Suicide and Self-harm (PIPS.)

Fitzpatrick was babysitting at his aunt’s house when he realised he had the winning numbers of 1, 22, 30, 40, 47 and the bonus ball 42.

A sports fan and Manchester United supporter, he had told reporters he wanted to spend some of his winnings on a new car and on visiting the Old Trafford stadium.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror at the time, he said: “I was shocked and I feel very lucky. I’ve not really been able to sleep since. I think I want to buy a car in January when I turn 17. I just want a normal car.”

His local team Ballymartin GAC paid tribute to the “wonderful, intelligent young man”, adding the whole community has been left “deeply shocked and saddened” by the tragedy.

A team spokesperson said: “The Executive Committee, members, and the Ballymartin Senior men’s team are deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic sudden passing of our friend and teammate Callum Fitzpatrick.

“The entire community of Ballymartin and surrounding area of Mourne is heartbroken.

“We offer our sincere condolences to his father Colin, mother Sheila, sisters Tierna, Corragh and Meagh and wider family circle, a lot of whom are deeply rooted in our club at all levels.

“As a mark of respect there will be no onfield activity at the club grounds until further notice.

“Callum will be sorely missed by everyone involved with Ballymartin GAC. A wonderful, intelligent young man, a great friend and teammate, tragically has left this life too soon.”

Writing on Facebook, his sister Tierna Fitzpatrick said: “My best friend/brother I could of ever asked for. You’ll never know how much we all loved you.”

Fitzpatrick is survived by his father Colin, 45, mother Sheila, 46, and three younger sisters Tierna, Corragh and Meagh.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone free of charge over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.