Kneecap at Glastonbury ‘a matter for organisers’ says Cooper

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The organisers of Glastonbury have been told to decide whether Irish band Kneecap should still perform at this year’s festival amid controversy over their apparent call to kill Tory MPs.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper also urged the promoters of gigs featuring the rap trio and their management to “take some responsibility”.

Ms Cooper joined those condemning the band, after a member of the group appeared to call for the death of Tory MPs, telling Times Radio that the comments are a “total disgrace”.

Video has emerged of the group at a November 2023 gig appearing to show one member saying: “The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP.”

Scotland Yard is looking into the incident, along with another concert from November 2024 in which a member of the band appeared to shout “Up Hamas, up Hezbollah” – groups which are banned as terrorist organisations in the UK.

Asked if the band should still be at Glastonbury, Ms Cooper told Times Radio: “That’s a matter for the organisers.”

She went on: “What they’re reported to have said is a total disgrace.

“It’s dangerous and irresponsible to say these sorts of things, and I hope that everybody involved – not just the band – but also those involved surrounding them and those involved in events, also take some responsibility on this and looks very seriously at the consequences of these kinds of remarks, not just what’s been said.”

The matter will be discussed in the House of Commons on Tuesday, after the Speaker granted an urgent question to Tory MP Mark Francois.

Overnight, the trio apologised to the families of two murdered MPs.

In a statement posted on Instagram, the Belfast group comprising Liam Og O Hannaidh, Naoise O Caireallain and JJ O Dochartaigh said they “reject any suggestion that we would seek to incite violence against any MP or individual”.

They also addressed the families of Sir David Amess and Jo Cox, and said: “We never intended to cause you hurt.

“Kneecap’s message has always been — and remains — one of love, inclusion, and hope. This is why our music resonates across generations, countries, classes and cultures and has brought hundreds of thousands of people to our gigs. No smear campaign will change that,” they added.

They said footage had been deliberately taken out of context and was being “exploited and weaponised”, and they have “never supported” Hamas or Hezbollah.

Labour MP Ms Cox was stabbed and shot in 2016 while Conservative Sir David was stabbed to death in 2021.

Labour MP David Taylor has written to Glastonbury founder Sir Michael Eavis to say it would be “deeply troubling” to see the band performing at the event.

The band are scheduled to play on the Saturday of this June’s festival.

In his letter to Sir Michael, shared on X, Mr Taylor, the MP for Hemel Hempstead, said: “I urge you to reconsider the decision to host Kneecap and remove them from the list of performers.

“Doing so would send a clear message that Glastonbury stands firmly against violence, terrorism, and political extremism in all its forms.”