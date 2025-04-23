‘Never forget road to Holocaust began in a democracy’ – Home Secretary

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Home Secretary has vowed to “never forget that the road to the Holocaust began in a democracy”, as she commemorated the 80th anniversary of the end of the atrocity.

Yvette Cooper spoke at a ceremony for Yom HaShoah, an annual day for the Jewish community to reflect on the six million Jews murdered by the Nazis, on Wednesday evening outside Parliament in Victoria Tower Gardens.

The site is the planned location of the new UK Holocaust Memorial and Learning Centre.

Addressing attendees, the Home Secretary said: “More than three quarters of a century on, we know antisemitism has remained stubbornly present in our own society, and the torrent of antisemitism that swept through countries, including here in the UK, following the October 7th barbaric terrorist attacks, was sickening and intolerable.

“And I want to say to Britain’s Jewish communities, on behalf of the Government and of Members of Parliament from across all political parties, we will not stand for it, not now, not ever.

“Antisemitism has no place in our nation.”

Of the memorial, she said: “It’s so important too, that it’s here in the shadow of Parliament, in the heart of our democracy, because we must never forget that the road to the Holocaust began in a democracy, and that memorial must be the constant reminder of what happens when our democratic values and traditions fail, and also to show us how democracies remember and learn from the past because to build a better future means, when never again means never again, we must continue to listen to the survivors’ stories, which, with every passing year become so much more precious.”

It comes as the Prime Minister vowed to “fight the poison of antisemitism” and “protect” the Jewish community in an article for the Jewish Chronicle, published on Wednesday.

Sir Keir Starmer wrote: “Together, we will fight the poison of antisemitism wherever it is found.

“We renew our demand that the 59 hostages still held by Hamas are freed and we must also see a return to the ceasefire.

“And here in Britain, just as I made it my mission to root out the stain of antisemitism from my political party, so I will do the same for the country.

“We will protect our Jewish community, including Jewish students on our university campuses.

“We will never accept people being abused, attacked, or threatened because of who they are or what they believe.

“And we will back the police wherever antisemitic hate crimes are committed – whether in person or online.”