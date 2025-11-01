Cooper announces £5m in aid for Sudan amid ‘horrifying’ scenes in El Fasher

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK will send £5 million of aid to Sudan after the fall of a major city brought scenes of “horrifying” atrocities, the Foreign Secretary has said.

El Fasher, the last major city in the country’s western Darfur region, was seized by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) this week, leading to reports of ethnically-targeted killings, sexual violence and starvation.

Some 260,000 people, half of them children, are now said to be trapped in El Fasher.

Speaking at a conference in Bahrain on Saturday, Yvette Cooper condemned “atrocities, mass executions, starvation and the devastating use of rape as a weapon of war” in Darfur, describing reports from the region as “truly horrifying”.

Announcing extra humanitarian support, she also warned women and children were “bearing the brunt of the largest humanitarian crisis in the 21st century”.

The £5 million announced by Ms Cooper on Saturday will pay for support such as emergency food supplies and medical care.

Some £2 million will be focused on supporting survivors of sexual violence.

Ms Cooper also joined with her counterparts from Germany and Jordan in calling for an immediate ceasefire in Darfur.

She told the Manama Dialogue Conference: “In Sudan right now, there is just despair.

“And just as the combination of leadership and international co-operation has made progress on Gaza, it is currently failing to deal with the humanitarian crisis and the devastating conflict in Sudan.”

The RSF has been waging a civil war against the Sudanese government since 2023 and has been accused of multiple human rights violations over the course of the conflict.

Last year, the UK sanctioned a number of companies linked to both the RSF and the Sudanese Armed Forces in an attempt to bring about a negotiated end to the war.

On Thursday, Foreign Office minister Stephen Doughty declined to comment on future sanctions, but said they would be kept “under review”.

He also acknowledged reports that “UK-made items” had been found in Sudan, but said there was no evidence of British weapons or ammunition being used in the country in breach of an arms embargo.

The Government has so far resisted calls from the Liberal Democrats to halt arms exports to the UAE, which is widely accused of supporting the RSF, accusations which the country denies.