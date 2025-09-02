Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Yvette Cooper’s new asylum crackdown may fuel more dangerous Channel crossings as women and children left languishing in war zones attempt to reunite with their loved ones in Britain, the British Red Cross has warned.

The home secretary on Monday announced a suspension on new refugee family reunion applications, a pathway which allows refugees living legally in the UK to apply to bring their close family members to safety.

The charity, which has years of experience supporting refugee families to reunite in the UK, warned families will now face a stark choice between waiting in conflict zones without their loved ones or beginning a perilous irregular journey to the UK.

Writing in The Independent, Alex Fraser, director of refugee services at the British Red Cross, said the impact of Ms Cooper’s announcement “could see children potentially separated from a parent for years, trapped in conflict or disaster zones”.

In the year to June 2025, there were a record 20,817 refugee family reunion visas issued. Over the past decade, 92 per cent of these were issued to women and children.

open image in gallery Home secretary Yvette Cooper has suspended new applications from refugees wanting to bring their close family members to the UK ( PA )

He wrote: “Families will face harsh choices over those years - either trying to survive during the long wait for safety, or potentially risking the alternative - making a dangerous journey to the UK in order to attempt to rejoin their family.”

Small boat crossings have soared under Labour, with more than 29,000 people having made the journey so far this year, up from 21,052 people for the same period in 2024. Sir Keir Starmer, who is under huge pressure over the issue, has vowed to crack down on crossings by tackling smuggler gangs and by agreeing a one-in one-out deal with France.

Mr Fraser also warned that restrictions on family reunion visas “could reduce the ability of refugees granted protection in this country to properly integrate into their communities”.

“We know that being with close family members is vital for people’s mental health and their ability to integrate into communities,” he writes. “Many people tell us they cannot begin to live again, until they know their loved ones are safe.”

Almost three quarters of the cases that the British Red Cross support are children hoping to reunite with their parents in the UK, with the charity helping 288 families last year, Mr Fraser added.

He gave the example of a 9-month-old baby who was separated from both its parents during the conflict in Sudan and left in the care of his elderly grandmother. The charity were able to reunite the parents with their son in time for his second birthday.

Although he said process was far from easy, it “offered protection, hope, and a way for families to rebuild their lives together”. But he warned that any new scheme would result in “more barriers”.

“When families are together, we see them thrive. It’s vital that we protect this lifeline for those torn apart,” he wrote.

open image in gallery Migrant families stand in the sea dejected after failing to board a small boat on August 12, 2025 in Gravelines, France. ( Getty Images )

Making the announcement in Parliament on the first day MPs returned to Westminster after the summer recess, Ms Cooper said that new applications would be suspended until new rules are introduced, which will likely be in place for next Spring.

These new requirements are expected to include a fresh waiting period before an application can be submitted, higher levels of English language skills and financial requirements. Refugees will reportedly have to wait two years before they can submit an application for their families.

The exact requirements are yet to be outlined but Home Office officials pledged in a policy document published earlier this year to “ensure those coming to the UK have an appropriate level of English language skills, to be able to effectively integrate into local communities”.

The plans would also “ensure the family unit has sufficient money financially to support any migrants without relying on the taxpayer”.

Ms Cooper said that before the pandemic newly-granted refugees waited one or two years after their grant of protection to apply to bring their families to the UK. However applications are now being made on average one month after refugee protection is granted, she said.

This is having an impact on council’s homelessness accommodation, as refugee families who can’t support themselves are turning to local authorities for emergency housing help, Ms Cooper told MPs.

open image in gallery Migrant families wade into the sea in an attempt to board a small boat on August 12. ( Getty Images )

Under previous rules, refugees do not need to meet any financial or accommodation requirements to apply, and their family do not need to meet any English language tests. This is unlike other reunion routes, such as for British nationals wanting to bring their partners to the UK, which require certain income thresholds to be met.

Other charities and campaigners warned that such a move by government could push more asylum seekers towards small boat crossings.

Flora Alexander, UK director at the International Rescue Committee, said: “Narrowing access for people seeking to reunite with loved ones is not a solution to system pressures - it risks pushing more people toward dangerous journeys and represents a step away from compassion and common sense”.

She added that the suspension of the route was “deeply alarming” as “family reunion is one of the best routes to a migration system that is both humane and orderly”.

Sile Reynolds, head of asylum advocacy at charity Freedom from Torture, said: “No one should have to wait years to be able to restart their lives, whether that’s due to the delays in decision making and appeals or the cruel and unnecessary suspension of refugee family reunion.”