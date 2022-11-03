Jump to content

Hunt for mother and two daughters missing from Essex home

Yvonne Chimanayi and her children Paris and Ayesha were last seen in Southend-on-Sea on Saturday

Lucy Skoulding
Thursday 03 November 2022 08:41
<p>Yvonne Chimanayi has gone missing with her two daughters</p>

Yvonne Chimanayi has gone missing with her two daughters

(Essex Police)

Police have launched an urgent search for a mother and her two children who have been missing from Essex since Saturday.

Yvonne Chimanayi, 43, and her children Paris Rwambiwa, 18 and Ayesha, 8, were last seen in Southend-on-Sea on Saturday at about midday.

Officers described Paris as black, of slim build, 5ft 5ins tall, with very long black hair and she was wearing a green jacket, blue jeans, white trainers and carrying a black rucksack.

18-year-old Paris is also missing

(Essex Police)

Ayesha is described as black, about 4ft 11 ins tall, slim with shoulder-length black hair.

She was last seen wearing pink tracksuit bottoms, a white top, a black jacket, white trainers and possibly carrying a blue or green trunkie case.

Ayesha was also last seen with her mum in Essex

(Essex Police)

A spokesman for Essex police said there were concerns about the safety and well-being of the family, adding: “We just want to hear from them to check they are okay.

“If you have seen them, are with them or know where they are then please call 999 and quote 0667 of 31 October.”

Police said Yvonne also has connections in Thurrock, Essex.

People concerned for the welfare of the mum and her two daughters have taken to social media to share the appeal to find them.

One person wrote “missing, please share” alongside photos of all three.

