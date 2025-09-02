Green Party to shift leftwards after landslide win by new leader Zack Polanski

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Green Party is set to shift its politics leftwards under new leader Zack Polanski, after he won a landslide victory in the party’s leadership contest.

Mr Polanski, who spoke of wanting to shift the party’s politics towards “eco-populism” during the leadership race, could offer a fresh headache to Sir Keir Starmer’s Government from the political left.

The new Green leader warned “we are here to replace you” in a message to the party of Government, during his victory speech.

He also hit out at the “charlatans” of Nigel Farage’s Reform UK, while acknowledging many voters are drawn to the party as a result of feeling “hopeless”.

In his speech to Green members, London Assembly member Mr Polanski said: “If you’re feeling hopeless, if you’re feeling in despair, if you’re feeling politically homeless, there is a political home for you.”

The new leader also said his party would “take on power and wealth” in the UK.

Elsewhere, he added that he knew voters were “sick of working long hours and never feeling secure”.

He added: “They see water companies pumping sewage into our waters and charging us extra for the privilege, and they see how broken the old two-party system is, and we know this political space has been ripe for charlatans like Nigel Farage and Reform, millionaires who are pretending to serve working-class communities but are actually backed by the same billionaires who are destroying our democracies, our communities and our planet.”

The new leader claimed the Greens under his stewardship would “hold this Labour Government to account”.

During the leadership campaign, he suggested he is open to co-operating with former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s new party, an alliance which could provide united electoral challenge from the left to Sir Keir.

Mr Polanski added: “Because when we look at Keir Starmer and what this Government have been doing, whether it’s the two-child benefit cap, the disability cuts, the genocide in Gaza, my message to Labour is very clear: we are not here to be disappointed by you, we are not here to be concerned by you, we’re here to replace you.”

Mr Polanski saw off a joint ticket bid by two of the party’s MPs, Ellie Chowns and Adrian Ramsay, for the party leadership.

He won with a vote of 20,411 members, a vast majority over the 3,705 votes cast for Mr Ramsay and Ms Chowns.

However, turnout in the election appeared to be less than a third of the party’s numbers.

Green Party chief executive Harriet Lamb told members at the leadership announcement the party’s numbers now stood at 68,500.

Losing co-candidates Mr Ramsay and Ms Chowns congratulated Mr Polanski on his victory.

In a joint statement, they added: “As MPs, we are fully committed to our crucial role: holding this Government to account and championing the policies needed for a fairer, greener and more liveable future.

“Together with Zack and deputy leaders Rachel Millward and Mothin Ali, we will continue to build on the extraordinary progress the Green Party has made, and take it further than ever before.”