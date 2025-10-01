Polanski to call for tax on super-rich in Green Party conference leader’s speech

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Zack Polanski will say Britain’s economy is “rigged” for the super-rich as he sets out a vision for taxing the wealthy in his first speech to the Green Party’s annual conference as leader.

The self-described “eco-populist” took the reins of the party at the beginning of September.

In his speech on Friday, Mr Polanski will argue that the housing crisis, issues with the NHS and rising bills are the result of a political system designed to protect the wealth of the richest in society.

He will say the system is “rigged in favour of the super-rich while everyone else pays the price”.

He is expected to say: “Hairdressers and plumbers say, understandably, I’ve worked hard all my life. Why are you taxing me? Why are you taxing my ambition?

“We need to make sure that everyone in this country knows there will be people who go to sleep tonight and, without lifting a finger, will wake up richer, much richer.

“They will make more money in one night than everyone in this room could make in an entire year.”

He will call for a tax on the assets of the wealthiest 1% of people, with the aim of reducing inequality and making the country one that everyone can afford to live in.

The money raised would go towards universal free childcare, funding for special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) education, rural bus routes and climate investment.

“It’s time for a party that’s bold enough to say, tax the rich,” he will say.

The Green Party is shifting its politics leftwards after Mr Polanski’s landslide victory in the leadership election, which saw him defeat a joint ticket of MPs Adrian Ramsay and Ellie Chowns by 20,411 to 3,705.