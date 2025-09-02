Zack Polanski: Eco-populist winner of Green leadership with unconventional past

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Zack Polanski, the insurgent candidate with a radical new “eco-populist” agenda for the Greens, has swept to victory in the party’s leadership race.

The vegan London Assembly member overwhelmingly beat joint candidates Adrian Ramsay and Ellie Chowns, despite the two MPs’ head start in terms of profile in the party.

The 42-year-old has been praised by allies as a strong communicator who has energised the grassroots, while Mr Ramsay and Ms Chowns accused him of using “polarising” language that only appeals to a “narrow segment” of the electorate.

Having worked as an actor and a hypnotherapist, Mr Polanski had an unusual path into politics.

He was born in Salford, Greater Manchester, as David Paulden, changing his name at 18 to differentiate himself from his stepfather, also named David.

Polanski was his grandfather’s original surname, which was changed to avoid antisemitism.

Hailing from a non-political family, the young Mr Polanski’s political awakening began while studying drama in Atlanta, Georgia, where he witnessed inequality, racism and homophobia.

After working for community projects supporting homeless people and migrants and performing in politically themed theatre productions in the UK, he sought a more formal avenue for change.

He joined the Liberal Democrats in 2016 and stood as a councillor in London, putting that party allegiance down to his support for proportional representation.

But hearing the Greens’ stance on refugee rights made him switch allegiances a year later and he was elected to the London Assembly in 2021.

After being elected Green Party deputy leader in 2022, Mr Polanski surprised the party hierarchy by launching his leadership bid in May.

His pugnacious communication style and social media savvy saw his campaign quickly gain traction, with his video announcing his #BackZack leadership campaign garnering 1.5 million views on X.

An incident that has dogged him and reared its head again when he announced his leadership intentions is a 2013 Sun article entitled “TIT-NOTISED Can you really THINK your boobs bigger?”

The journalist, who posed as a client, wrote that Mr Polanski, then working as a hypnotherapist at a practice in London’s Harley Street, boosted her bust size through hypnotherapy.

Mr Polanski has apologised for the experiment, which he said he did not charge for and was misrepresented by the newspaper.

Throughout a sometimes fractious campaign, he has urged the Greens to be “bold” and pushed what he brands as a mass-membership “eco-populist” movement, while his rivals emphasised a need to appeal to a wide range of voters.

Generating headlines as effectively as Nigel Farage’s Reform UK has been one of his stated aims, as well as providing a haven for progressive voters disappointed by Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour.

His acceptance speech on Tuesday in London, Mr Polanski vowed to “replace” Sir Keir’s Government as he promised a “political home” for voters disillusioned with the political establishment.

While Mr Ramsay and Ms Chowns were seen as continuity candidates, Mr Polanski’s victory will push the Greens to the left.

It comes at what the Greens’ leadership describes as a pivotal time for the party as it aims to help create the next government amid the crumbling of the two-party system.

His win also raises questions over the future of the left as Mr Polanski hopes his populist agenda will draw voters away from Labour.

Hints at an electoral pact with former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and ex-Labour MP Zarah Sultana’s new political group, currently known as Your Party, could cause an even greater headache for Sir Keir.