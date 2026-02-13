Zack Polanski says Labour Party is ‘over’ after taking ‘votes for granted’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Green Party leader Zack Polanski has said the Labour Party is “over” after taking “votes for granted over decades”.

The comments come ahead of the Gorton and Denton by-election at the end of February with the Greens and Reform UK looking to take the seat from Labour.

Speaking to the Press Association, Mr Polanski referenced Reform UK’s narrow victory in a Peterborough City Council by-election where the Greens finished second behind Reform by just 36 votes, while the Labour party candidate placed fourth.

He said: “I think that demonstrates what people feel about this Labour Government right now.

“The Labour Party have taken people’s votes for granted over decades, and they’re over. They’re done. It’s very clear.

“I’m meeting people who used to vote Labour, who wouldn’t dream of voting Labour (again).

“It’s very, very clear: the way to stop Reform is to vote for the Green Party.”

He also said he was “confident” and not “complacent” that local plumber Hannah Spencer will become the Green Party’s fifth MP and win the Gorton and Denton seat on February 26 against Reform UK’s candidate, Matt Goodwin, who he says steers “hate and division”.

The comments come as Attitude Magazine released its Attitude 101 annual list of 100 LGBTQ+ trailblazers who have demonstrated outstanding achievement and leadership in their areas of expertise – with Mr Polanski named as 2026’s Trailblazer of the Year.

Mr Polanski also told PA that trans rights are under threat in the UK, adding that they are the “canary in the coal mine”.

He said: “As a gay man, I knew what it was like to grow up under Section 28 and what we’re seeing is the same playbook, but in many ways, much worse, against trans people whose basic human rights to identify in the way that they are, to be able to live their lives, to be able to go to the toilet in peace, all of these things are under threat.

“I think it’s really important that we recognise when they come for one of us, they come for all of us, and our communities must stay together.”

On what could be done better, he added: “I think, more widely, making sure that we are not being subservient to the hate speech of the right.

“Far too often, we see Keir Starmer and this Labour Government echoing or parroting the lines that the right, or even the far-right, come with – that’s never going to appease them.

“They’re just going to get worse. And actually, it’s really incumbent on the Government, or anyone in power, or indeed a political leader, to make sure that we put the stake in the ground, and the stake in the ground is to say we stand for human rights, and that has to mean human rights for all.”

During his keynote speech, he thanked screenwriter Russell T Davies (RTD), who was in the audience, and who gained prominence for writing Queer As Folk, a programme about the lives of three men living in Manchester’s gay village.

He said: “I remember, as so many people in this room will remember, the difference Queer As Folk made.

“To see queer representation be unapologetically authentic, be proud and be bold, both made me partly the person I am, partly the politician I am, and partly the leader I am. So RTD, thank you.”

Polanski received a standing ovation for his speech which praised NHS staff for keeping our hospitals running and being the “real trailblazers”.

The event also saw a painting of Sir Ian McKellen and signed by the film star, go up for auction and sell for £17,000 with the money going to the Peter Tatchell Foundation.

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “Much like Nigel Farage, Zack Polanski offers anger but no answers. The Green Party’s policies are not serious and are not credible.

“This Labour Government is taking the action to renew Britain and ease the cost of living. We’re rolling out free breakfast clubs for kids, expanded Government-funded childcare, boosted the minimum wage, frozen rail fares and prescription charges, and interest rates are falling which is reducing mortgages.”

A Reform UK spokesperson said: “It’s disappointing to see opponents resort to personal attacks rather than engaging in a proper debate about policies that matter to local voters.

“Ultimately, it will be the people of Gorton and Denton who decide who represents them best, and we are confident that Matt Goodwin’s record and positive vision for the local area speak for themselves.”