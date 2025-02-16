Books about immigrant life and masculinity shortlisted for young writer prize

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Books exploring masculinity and life as an immigrant have been shortlisted for an award previously won by authors including Sally Rooney and Zadie Smith.

Moses McKenzie’s second novel, Fast By The Horns, about black immigrant life and the Rastafari community in 1980s England, is one of four books in the running to win the Sunday Times Charlotte Aitken Young Writer Of The Year Award.

The prize is given annually to the best work of fiction, non-fiction or poetry by a British or Irish author of 35 or under with the winner receiving a prize sum of £10,000.

Another shortlisted book is Rural Hours by Harriet Baker which tells the story of three influential writers – Virginia Woolf, Sylvia Townsend Warner and Rosamond Lehmann – who are transformed by moving to the countryside.

Also featured is Scott Preston’s debut novel, The Borrowed Hills, where foot and mouth disease spreads across the hills of Cumbria, leading to farmers losing their sheep.

The last book shortlisted is Strange Relations: Masculinity, Sexuality And Art In Mid-Century America by Ralf Webb which explores the lives and works of four queer writers – James Baldwin, John Cheever, Tennessee Williams and Carson McCullers – and argues for a version of masculinity grounded in love and intimacy.

Chairwoman of the judging panel, Johanna Thomas-Corr said: “Here are four unforgettable new voices in fiction and non-fiction who possess thrilling potential.

“They are all offering us new angles on the world and doing it with such intelligence and conviction.”

The Barbican Centre will be hosting the annual shortlisted event, chaired by former winner Smith, on Monday, March 17.

The winner of the £10,000 sum will be announced on Tuesday, March 18 at a ceremony in east London.