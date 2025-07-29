Lords accused of trying to block Labour’s zero-hours contract ban for ‘bad bosses’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Peers in the House of Lords have been accused of trying to block key protections for millions of workers as they push through major changes to Labour’s Employment Rights Bill.

The Lords last week voted in favour of several amendments brought forward by Conservative and Liberal Democrat peers which row back on reforms to zero-hours contracts, day-one protections and more.

It comes as a blow to the government – which pledged in its 2024 manifesto to end ‘exploitative’ zero-hours contracts – and sets up a showdown between the Lords and Commons.

General secretary of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Paul Nowak said: “the sight of Hereditary Peers voting to block stronger workers’ rights belongs in another century. It’s plain wrong.”

open image in gallery Paul Nowak, general secretary of the TUC, accused Lords peers of ‘doing the bidding of bad bosses’ (Peter Byrne/PA) ( PA Archive )

“They are doing the bidding of bad bosses,” he added, and encouraged the government to “stand firm.”

Under the Lords’ amendments, the requirement for employers to offer zero-hours workers a contract would be changed to instead require the worker to ask for the arrangement.

Protections against unfair dismissal from day one of employment were also amended, instead bringing the time up to six months. Legislation currently ensures the protections after two years of employment.

There were also several amendments to trade union laws voted in, including a requirement for members to actively opt into trade union political funds, rather than opt out.

This came alongside another amendment to ensure the 50 per cent turnout threshold for industrial action is not repealed in the bill.

The amendments were put forward by Tory peers Lord Hunt, shadow business minister, and Lord Sharpe, alongside Liberal Democrat Lord Goddard.

open image in gallery The amendments set up a showdown between the Lords and Commons (Stefan Rousseau/PA) ( PA Archive )

Ministers will address the amendments when MPs return to Commons from summer recess at the start of September. The two houses will then continue to vote on the changes in a process known as parliamentary ‘ping-pong’ before a finalised version of the bill is agreed upon.

Responding to criticism, Lord Hunt said: “All the evidence shows that workers value and support that flexibility and the diverse job opportunities it continues to create. The world of business – which creates the wealth we need – has repeatedly made it very plain that the Government's proposals go too far and jeopardise that vital flexibility.

“In too many respects the Government's Bill aims to give new powers to the trade unions as organisations, not to the workers themselves, but the Lords amendments would create a better balance. They will protect and create more jobs and serve the working people of Britain well.”

His comments were supported by Lord Sharpe. Lord Goddard was approached for comment.