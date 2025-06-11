Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A popular children’s character is to be celebrated with a brand new coin. The Royal Mint will be launching a 50p coin featuring Zog, the beloved dragon from Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s cherished children’s book.

The collectable coin commemorates 15 years since the accident-prone but enthusiastic dragon first soared into the hearts of readers.

The coin design depicts Zog in flight, showcasing his tiny wings. Zog joins the Royal Mint’s collection of childhood characters, which already includes The Gruffalo and The Gruffalo’s Child.

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, said: "We’re thrilled to welcome Zog onto an official UK 50p and as part of our childhood characters coin series.

“As the dragon who tries his very best – despite his mishaps – Zog represents determination and perseverance, qualities we can all admire.

“This coin celebrates a character who has become a firm favourite in households across the UK and continues our tradition of honouring beloved children’s literature on our nation’s coinage.”

open image in gallery The Royal Mint's new 50p coin celebrate's the children's character Zog ( Royal Mint )

Zog author Ms Donaldson said she is “delighted” that Zog is being celebrated on a coin.

“When I wrote his story 15 years ago, I never imagined he would fly so far into people’s imaginations.

“Seeing our determined dragon on a 50p piece would definitely earn him a golden star from Madam Dragon.”

Illustrator Mr Scheffler said: “Drawing Zog with his big friendly face and clumsiness has always been such a joy. To see my illustrations transformed onto a coin is an incredible honour.”

open image in gallery The collectable coin commemorates 15 years since the accident-prone but enthusiastic dragon first soared into the hearts of readers ( Royal Mint )

Previous character coins from the Royal Mint also include the Snowman, Paddington Bear, and Wallace and Gromit.

The Zog 50p coin was created in partnership with Magic Light Pictures, the company behind the animated adaptation of the story.

Its release on Thursday coincides with Zog Day 2025.

The coin is available to buy from the Royal Mint’s website in a range of precious metal finishes, with colour versions also available in Zog’s orange hue.

The range starts at £15 with colour version 50ps priced from £25.