Asylum applications backlog: Key numbers

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Home Office has published an update on the backlog of UK asylum applications.

Here are the key numbers:

– Legacy backlog

There were 4,537 asylum applications in the legacy backlog that were still “awaiting an initial decision” as of December 28 2023, provisional figures show.

Asylum applications made before June 28 2022 are counted as legacy cases.

The backlog of legacy applications stood at 100,548 at the end of June 2022, meaning it had been cut by 95% as of December 28 2023.

– Non-legacy backlog

The non-legacy backlog of UK asylum cases awaiting an initial decision – covering applications made on or after June 28 2022 – stood at 94,062 on December 28 2023, up 3% from 91,076 on November 30.

– Overall backlog

The overall backlog of applications awaiting a decision, including both legacy and non-legacy cases, is 98,599: down 10% from the end of November and down 29% from its recent peak of 139,552 at the end of February 2023.

One asylum application does not always equal one individual, as an application can cover a group of people.

– Caseworkers

The total number of UK asylum caseworkers, based on headcount, stood at 2,475 as of December 24 2023.

This is down very slightly from 2,485 at the end of November, but nearly double the figure a year earlier in December 2022, when it stood at 1,277.

The full-time equivalent (FTE) number of caseworkers as of December 24 was 2,405, down slightly from 2,420 in November, but again nearly double the figure a year earlier, which was 1,237.

– Initial decisions

The new figures also show that 16,430 initial decisions were made on asylum applications from December 1 to 28 2023 inclusive, compared with 3,143 in the whole of December 2022.