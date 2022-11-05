Detainees armed with ‘various weaponry’ cause disturbance at immigration centre

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A group of detainees armed with “various weaponry” at a west London immigration centre caused a “disturbance” during a power outage in the early hours of Saturday, the Home Office has said.

No one was injured during the incident at Harmondsworth detention centre near Heathrow Airport, but the power was still out just before 9am on Saturday, according to the department.

The Home Office said in a statement: “There has been a power outage at Harmondsworth immigration removal centre, and work is currently under way to resolve this issue.

“We are aware of a disturbance at the centre and the appropriate authorities have been notified and are on scene.

“The welfare and safety of staff and individuals detained at Harmondsworth is our key priority.”

The Metropolitan Police service and HM Prison Service are at the scene.

A Home Office spokesman also told the PA news agency: “A group of detainees left their rooms and went out into the courtyard area armed with various weaponry.

“Territorial Support Police were sent to the scene, and the power is still off.”

They added that none of the detainees had left the premises.