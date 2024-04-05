Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Planned strike by Border Force staff at Heathrow suspended

The PCS union said that following the Home Office’s desire for clarification and in a ‘spirit of collaboration’, it had suspended the planned strikes.

Alan Jones
Friday 05 April 2024 18:13
Border Force staff at Heathrow were due to walk out for four days from April 11(PA)
Border Force staff at Heathrow were due to walk out for four days from April 11(PA) (PA Archive)

A planned strike by hundreds of Border Force staff at Heathrow Airport has been suspended.

Members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) were due to walk out for four days from April 11 in a dispute over rosters which the union said threatened job losses.

The union said that following the Home Office’s desire for clarification and in a “spirit of collaboration”, it had suspended the planned strikes.

This does not end the dispute. It is an opportunity for the Home Office to demonstrate they are genuinely seeking a resolution

Fran Heathcote, PCS general secretary

A statement said: “However, if the Home Office does not engage in meaningfully addressing members’ grievances, strikes will be resumed and further escalated.”

PCS general secretary Fran Heathcote said: “This is a significant move on the part of PCS that demonstrates a genuine will to work constructively in devising a new roster system that is acceptable to our members, particularly those with disabilities or those with caring responsibilities.

“This does not end the dispute. It is an opportunity for the Home Office to demonstrate they are genuinely seeking a resolution.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in