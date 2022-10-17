Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Home Secretary urged to ban consumer sales of laughing gas

The British Compressed Gases Association made the plea to Suella Braverman.

Flora Thompson
Monday 17 October 2022 16:07
The British Compressed Gases Association has written to Home Secretary Suella Braverman, urging her to scrap direct-to-consumer retail sales of nitrous oxide (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The British Compressed Gases Association has written to Home Secretary Suella Braverman, urging her to scrap direct-to-consumer retail sales of nitrous oxide (Gareth Fuller/PA)
(PA Archive)

The Home Secretary is facing calls to ban sales of laughing gas.

The British Compressed Gases Association (BCGA) has written to Suella Braverman, urging her to scrap direct-to-consumer retail sales of nitrous oxide.

The drug is typically used by being released into balloons from small silver cannisters and then inhaled, giving temporary feelings of relaxation and euphoria.

But prolonged use of nitrous oxide can cause vitamin B12 deficiency, anaemia and nerve damage.

Last month doctors warned that using laughing gas could lead to spinal injuries.

Recommended

Ellen Daniels, chief executive of the trade body which represents the UK’s compressed gas industry, said: “We congratulate the new Home Secretary on her appointment and hope that she will continue to engage with us regarding the health and social harms posed by nitrous oxide and consider whether retail sales of the gas should be banned.”

Last year the Home Office asked the independent Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs (ACMD) to review the harm caused by nitrous oxide as the Government sought advice on whether to make possession of laughing gas a crime.

It came after a rise in its use among young people, with the substance being the second most-used drug among UK 16 to 24-year-olds.

According to the Office for National Statistics, there were 36 deaths in Great Britain associated with nitrous oxide between 2001 and 2016.

But drugs experts said the move is “completely pointless” and a “waste of time”.

The sale of nitrous oxide for its psychoactive effects is illegal but it is not a crime to possess the drug.

Recommended

It is also used medically as an anaesthetic, given for instance to women in labour.

A Home Office spokeswoman said: “It is unlawful to supply nitrous oxide for its psychoactive effects, with offenders potentially facing a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.“Given concerns about the use of nitrous oxide by young people, the former home secretary sought advice from the independent Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs (ACMD) last year. When the ACMD responds, the Government will consider the advice carefully.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in