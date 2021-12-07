Britain’s most bizarre and popular car names revealed
Some drivers choose macho names including Mean Machine, while others take inspiration from TV and film characters such as Homer and Mickey.
Disco Dave, Lady Patricia and My Second Wife are among the most unusual names given to cars by their owners, according to new research.
Some drivers choose macho monikers such as Mean Machine, Tank and The Beast, the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) said.
Others take inspiration from TV and film characters including Batmobile, Betty Boop, Eeyore, Homer Mickey and Snow White.
Meanwhile, some creative drivers opt for names which rhyme with the make or model of their motor, with Agnes The Ignis, Harry Honda, Miss Ann (Nissan) and Tina Tiguan among the examples recorded by the DVLA.
Two of the most popular car names are Max and Ruby, which were also among the top 40 most common baby names in England and Wales last year.
The list of Britain’s car names was compiled by the DVLA after surveying 2,095 motorists.
The poll indicated that one in six drivers name their cars, with those aged 35-54 most likely to do so.
DVLA chief executive Julie Lennard said: “Whatever you name your car, when it’s time to say goodbye, our online services will always be the fastest, easiest and most convenient way to tell us you’ve sold or transferred a vehicle.”
The DVLA has suffered major delays in processing paper applications during the coronavirus pandemic, with current waiting times including eight weeks for provisional driving licences and nine weeks for full driving licences for motorists with foreign identity documents.
