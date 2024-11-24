Homes and cars underwater as Storm Bert takes its toll on Wales

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Homes and cars are underwater as Storm Bert continues to take its destructive toll on Wales.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has issued more than 100 flood warnings and alerts across the country, with bridges shut and roads closed.

Rising waters have been reported in towns across the country, including Pontypridd, Ebbw Vale and Aberdare, with landslides in north Wales.

Videos and pictures being shared on social media show parts of Pontypridd underwater, with cars submerged and homeowners bailing out their properties next to the River Taff.

The Pontypridd Parkrun Facebook page said: “Our park has been flooded again whilst we do not know the full extent of any damage yet, initial pictures do not look good.”

Five adults and five children had to be rescued from a house in Llanarmon Dyffryn Ceiriog, near Llangollen in north Wales, following a landslide on Saturday.

A North Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said all the occupants were being assessed by ambulance services away from the scene “somewhere warm”.

In a post on social media, the service said: “Firefighters assisted occupants from a property … which was flooded with water and debris.

“The property has sustained substantial damage due to the force of the landslide.”

It comes after as much as 64.4mm of rain fell in Capel Curig, north Wales, in 12 hours on Saturday and wind gusts of up to 82mph were recorded in the Welsh village.

The Met Office warned Storm Bert is likely to cause “further heavy rain” and flooding for large parts of southern Wales until 1pm on Sunday, with a yellow rain warning in place.

Roads have also seen massive disruption, with the M48 Severn Bridge between Monmouthshire and Gloucestershire closed in both directions due to strong winds.

National Highways has advised motorists to use the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.

Rail lines have also been affected, with the Conwy Valley line, which runs from Llandudno to Blaenau Ffestiniog, and the Heart of Wales lines – Swansea to Shropshire – are set to be closed for the rest of Sunday.