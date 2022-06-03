Homes and businesses in Welsh seaside village hit by deluge of heavy rain

The seaside town of Criccieth received a sudden downpour on Friday, leaving several homes and business damaged.

William Janes
Friday 03 June 2022 20:51
(PA)
(PA)
(PA Archive)

Homes and businesses have been left damaged after more than 9cm of rain fell on a Welsh seaside village in just six hours.

Criccieth bore the brunt of the 92mm downpour as thunderstorms hit north west Wales on Friday, while many were celebrating the Platinum Jubilee.

Several houses and shops sustained damage, while roads were left impassable due to flooding.

Russell Roster, owner of Criccieth Tackle Box, said: “Carpets are sodden. What stock was on the floor is wet. Came through the flat roof at the back and tripped the electric.

Recommended

“Drains were overwhelmed. Manhole covers lifted in the road. The shops next door got the same, so did a fair few houses.”

Marian Davies, 60, said she had been sunbathing in a nearby town and the downpour occurred suddenly in the 15 minutes it took her to travel to Criccieth.

“I live in Pwllheli about eight miles away and it was glorious sunshine when I left for Criccieth,” she said.

“Well, the roads were flooding from around two to three miles outside of Criccieth, initially it was raining to hard for me to leave the car.”

RNLI Criccieth Lifeboat said on Facebook: “Our thoughts are with homes and business owners impacted by today’s flooding.

“Please note that the road passing the Lifeboat Station (Lon Hen Felin) is currently closed due to the impact of today’s storm; however this does not impact our availability to launch if required.”

According to the Met Office, “a combination of an unstable atmosphere and converging surface winds, likely aided by a sea breeze” led to the development of the thunderstorms in the area.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in