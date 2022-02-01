Online ‘welcome hub’ launched for Hong Kong citizens moving to Scotland

A new online resource has been launched to encourage people from Hong Kong to come to Scotland

The introduction of Beijing’s national security law in Hong Kong led the UK to offer a route out of the territory for British National (Overseas) passport holders and their dependents through a new visa in 2021.

A year on from that visa route opening, the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (Cosla) has launched a special resource for such people, to support them if they are interested in making Scotland their home.

The “Welcome Hub” includes a range of resources, available in both English and Cantonese, such as information on Scottish public services, housing, and the education system.

It is hoped that the Welcome Hub will facilitate the arrival and integration of new arrivals from Hong Kong Cosla

It also includes resources for public sector staff who will encounter Hong Kong citizens in Scotland, providing them with information on their rights and entitlements, explaining the reasons why they are coming to the UK, and offering cultural background information.

A Cosla statement said: “The new migrants from Hong Kong will enrich our communities and bring critical skills for Scotland’s economy.

“For instance, given Hong Kong’s position as a global financial services capital, many are likely to bring skills to support Scotland’s financial sector.

“New arrivals from Hong Kong could also play a role in addressing the challenges that a number of local authorities are facing in relation to a declining population.”

It added: “It is hoped that the Welcome Hub will facilitate the arrival and integration of new arrivals from Hong Kong, enabling them to make an important contribution to Scottish communities to the benefit of all.”

More information can be found at http://www.migrationscotland.org.uk/hong-kong