Bomb disposal team called after Tory candidate receives suspicious package

A Conservative candidate in the General Election said he received a suspicious parcel at his constituency office on Thursday, leading to bomb disposal specialists being called in.

Sir Jeremy Quin, an ex-defence minister and Conservative candidate for the Horsham constituency, received the package at his Sussex office.

Bomb disposal experts were called in to investigate after a decision by Sussex Police.

The force said the presence at the office was stood down by around 9pm on Thursday after the package was confirmed to be safe, although the force is investigating whether an offence has been committed.

In a statement, the force said: “After an assessment it has been confirmed that the package was safe and there was no risk to the public.

“Officers are reviewing whether there has been an offence committed in the sending of the package and this investigation is ongoing.”

Tory candidate Sir Jeremy said: “After the receipt of a suspicious parcel at my Horsham office earlier today the police decided that the incident should be escalated and specialists were called in.

“It is still under investigation but there is no cause for alarm and the incident is being thoroughly and professionally addressed.

“It’s a huge privilege to engage in public service but sadly in the world in which we live incidents of this nature always have to be taken seriously.

“I am very grateful to the emergency services for their prompt actions and continuing work to ensure public safety.”