Hospital beds being closed due to staff Covid absences, says nurse in isolation

Her comments come after NHS England called on hospitals to recruit volunteers to tackle staff shortages.

Edd Dracott
Saturday 18 December 2021 22:29
The nurse from Newcastle is set to spend Christmas alone in isolation after testing positive for Covid herself (Peter Byrne/PA)
The nurse from Newcastle is set to spend Christmas alone in isolation after testing positive for Covid herself (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

NHS workers are “demoralised” and staff shortages caused by Covid cases are now closing some hospital beds, a nurse in self-isolation has said.

The nurse, who wishes to remain anonymous but works in the North East said staff have been redeployed to fill gaps in other departments at her hospital “for months” due to staff coronavirus cases, but the situation has “acutely” worsened in recent weeks.

She is set to spend Christmas alone in isolation after testing positive herself.

“I work in surgery and we’ve had to cover other surgical specialities and take on medicine patients too,” she told the PA news agency.

The nurse said all of the wards at her hospital are short-staffed ‘at all times’ (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

“The staffing has got acutely worse in the last few weeks… all of the wards are short-staffed at all times, some have had to shut beds.”

The nurse added that staff have been “demoralised” by a lack of Government action and poor Covid compliance from some members of the public.

“Morale not helped by Boris (Johnson) and the lack of restrictions to control the outbreak,” she said.

“The Government message on masks and distancing should be clearer.

“When you’ve got hospital visitors who won’t keep a mask on for an hour visit and have to go to supermarkets where so many are unmasked because ‘it’s uncomfortable’, it’s really demoralising when we’ve been trying to keep people safe for two years.”

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

But she added: “Really the worst is feeling super guilty that work are even shorter because I’m positive.”

Her comments come after hospital bosses contacted trusts earlier this week encouraging them to “consider contingency options for significant staff absences”, calling for the recruitment of volunteers to help tackle shortages.

NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard and medical director Professor Stephen Powis told trusts to “use their staff flexibly to manage the most urgent priorities” and ensure workers are trained so they can be redeployed.

Recommended

The memo also called on trusts to “accelerate recruitment plans where possible” and bring forward the arrival of “internationally recruited nurses”.

Sent on Monday December 13, the letter also encouraged trusts to take advantage of volunteers, including NHS Reserves, adding: “Although volunteers have been active in many NHS trusts, many more experienced volunteers are willing to help yet remain inactive.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in