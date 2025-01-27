Hotel Chocolat savours record Christmas sales amid expansion plan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hotel Chocolat saw its best ever Christmas for UK sales, as the retailer said it will open 25 new UK stores and hire 200 more people.

The chocolate seller, which was bought by Mars last year, made 10% more in sales over the festive period in 2024 than the previous year.

The company said it is planning 25 new stores, including what it describes as its “most expansive ever” outlet in Manchester in spring.

Despite consumers continuing to feel the pinch, they went for quality this Christmas Angus Thirlwell, Hotel Chocolat

And it also plans to open two new stores as part of a US expansion plan.

The co-founders of Hotel Chocolat, Angus Thirlwell and Peter Harris, both netted £144 million from the sale of the retailer to Mars last year.

The overall deal saw the US confectionery giant pay £534 million for the UK brand, which had previously shut down its five American stores before changing ownership.

Hotel Chocolat opened its first shop in north London in 2004 and has since expanded rapidly, selling its upmarket confectionery online and in-person.

It sells items from basic chocolate boxes to high-end so-called velvetisers, devices which whisk chocolate into warm milk.

Mr Thirlwell, who is still the company’s chief executive, said: “This Christmas was our most successful to date and testament to the dedication of our manufacturing-distributing and retailing teams in particular.

“Despite consumers continuing to feel the pinch, they went for quality this Christmas and we posted strong sales across our accessible price points from the £5.95 chocolate-filled table cracker right up to our £200 velvetiser experience hamper.”

He added that the Chicago stores are “being fitted out” currently in time for the Easter trading period.