Three-year-old boy and girl, 11, found dead in flat along with parents named

A three-year-old boy and a girl, 11, found dead along with their parents in a flat in west London have been named by police.

Metropolitan Police officers forced their way into the home in Staines Road, Bedfont, Hounslow, at just after 3pm on Friday after being called to concerns about the family.

They have been identified as Michal Wlodarczyk, aged 39, and Monika Wlodarczyk, aged 35, who are believed to be the parents of Maja Wlodarczyk, aged 11, and Dawid Wlodarczyk, aged three.

The family were Polish, according to neighbours, who said Mr Wlodarczyk worked as a builder, while Mrs Wlodarczyk was a cleaner at a hotel.

A tearful mother said her daughter – who was in year six with Maja at nearby Southville primary school- attended a sleepover party at the house on May 31.

Maria Gouveia, 37, told the PA news agency: “It’s tragic, her parents were really good people, hard workers, the mother was a cleaner in a hotel, I think the father was a builder.

“Maja was a lovely, beautiful girl, with a strong personality, but she had not been in school for a few days.

“People in her class were texting her, my daughter messaged her on Snapchat, it was not like her to go quiet.

“I think they were going to Mallorca for the dad’s 40th birthday very soon, that’s where I hoped they were when I heard about this.

“It’s shocking, the little boy was so sweet, he was going to start nursery in a few months, we are praying for them.”

Another mother, Naura Hooper, 46 – who attended the scene, said she used to take Maja out with her daughters.

She said: “Maja was a nice girl, very intelligent and well-liked, the family were nice whenever I met them.”

Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

A police officer was stood with his arms folded outside the property on Saturday, while forensic investigators, wearing masks and gloves, worked at the scene.

A man who lives next door, who did not wish to be named, told reporters: “They were just normal neighbours – we just had greetings here and there, that kind of stuff.

“I came home from work and there were police everywhere. It was really busy. Nothing like that happens here.

“I have no idea what happened.”

Naresh Regmi, 49, who lives nearby, told PA: “The police were here yesterday with forensics, working on the property.

“We didn’t know the people who lived there – maybe they were new to this area?”

Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley, who is leading the investigation, said: “I would like to assure the community that specialist detectives are working to establish the circumstances which led to this tragic incident and we will provide further updates as soon as appropriate.

“Our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by what has happened.”

Their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by family liaison officers.