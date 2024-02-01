Fly-tippers should be garrotted with their own intestines, Tory MP says

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Fly-tippers should be “garrotted with their own intestines”, a Conservative former minister suggested in the Commons.

Sir Desmond Swayne said: “The penalties are insufficient. If offenders were garrotted with their own intestines, there’d be fewer of them.”

The comment that offenders should be garrotted – strangled – was met with laughter across the House.

The penalties are insufficient. If offenders were garrotted with their own intestines, there'd be fewer of them Sir Desmond Swayne

Downing Street distanced Rishi Sunak from the remarks, with the Prime Minister’s spokesman telling reporters: “I don’t think the PM would share that language.”

The official added that the Government has taken action to reduce fly-tipping and ensure that people “are disincentivised and sanctioned” if they are caught doing it.

Sir Desmond is known for his brief and punchy questions in the Commons.

The MP for New Forest West was speaking as MPs questioned Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs ministers about fly-tipping.

Environment minister Robbie Moore said: “It’s important that councils have the ability to utilise the increased penalty fines that we are giving them to £1,000.

“And we want as a Government to see those penalties being utilised so that we can drive down fly-tipping in all council areas.”

Mr Moore had earlier told the Commons: “I know what a blight litter and fly-tipping can have on local communities, which is why we have provided nearly £1 million to help councils purchase new bins, and almost £1.2 million to combat fly-tipping and a further £1 million will be awarded in the spring.

“And we have more than doubled the maximum fines that councils can issue, with all income from fly-tipping fines to be reinvested in enforcement and cleaning up our streets from April to ensure that councils can invest in cracking down on crime.”