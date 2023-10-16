Jump to content

New Rutherglen and Hamilton West MP takes his seat in the House of Commons

Michael Shanks, the new MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West, has taken his seat after former MP Margaret Ferrier was forced to step down.

David Lynch
Monday 16 October 2023 15:06
Newly elected MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West Michael Shanks (Peter Byrne/PA)
Newly elected MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West Michael Shanks (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

Labour’s newest MP has taken his seat in the House of Commons.

Michael Shanks, the new MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West, swore an oath of allegiance to the King after arriving in the chamber.

He was accompanied by Labour’s shadow Scotland secretary Ian Murray, and shadow Wales secretary Jo Stevens as he entered the Commons.

Mr Shanks won the Rutherglen and Hamilton West seat for Labour in a by-election on October 5, securing a majority of 9,446 over SNP candidate Katy Loudon.

The ballot was held after former MP Margaret Ferrier was forced to step down by constituents, following a recall petition.

The independent MP, formerly an SNP member, had been suspended from the Commons for 30 days for breaching Covid rules, triggering the petition.

Labour’s victory in the Scottish constituency has led to hopes within the party that it may be able to win back more seats north of the border in a general election.

