Elizabetha
Wednesday 17 May 2023 00:01

Parliamentary schedule for Wednesday May 17

We will be covering the House of Commons and House of Lords throughout the day.

All timings are approximate and subject to business.

House of Commons:

1130 Scotland questions

1200 Prime Minister’s Question Time

1245 A 10-minute rule motion on Artificial Intelligence (Regulation and Workers’ Rights)

1300 Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill: Second Reading

1900 An adjournment debate on Government funding for local bus services

Westminster Hall

0930 Public bodies and VAT

1100 Future of stoma care

1430 Potential merits of a national eye health strategy

1600 Food price inflation and food banks

1630 Alternatives to Council Tac and Stamp Duty

House of Lords

1500 Oral questions

Retained EU Law (Revocation and Reform) Bill – report stage (day 2)

