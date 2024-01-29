Parliamentary schedule for Monday January 29

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

We will be covering the House of Commons and House of Lords throughout the day.

All timings are approximate and subject to business.

House of Commons:1430 Education questions1530 Trade (Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership) Bill – second readingAn adjournment debate on police investigations into road traffic deaths

Westminster Hall1630 E-petition 641904 relating to the next general election

House of Lords1430 Oral questions1520 Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill – second reading