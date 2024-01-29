Jump to content

Parliamentary schedule for Monday January 29

Richard Wheeler
Monday 29 January 2024 06:00

We will be covering the House of Commons and House of Lords throughout the day.

All timings are approximate and subject to business.

House of Commons:1430 Education questions1530 Trade (Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership) Bill – second readingAn adjournment debate on police investigations into road traffic deaths

Westminster Hall1630 E-petition 641904 relating to the next general election

House of Lords1430 Oral questions1520 Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill – second reading

