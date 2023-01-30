Protesters removed from House of Lords as peers debate controversial laws

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Demonstrators have disrupted proceedings in the House of Lords as peers debated controversial new protest laws.

The group of around 12 were escorted out of the public gallery by doorkeepers and security staff.

One of the protesters said they were from the environmental activist group Extinction Rebellion.

The protesters were all wearing T-shirts bearing the slogan Defend Human Rights.

The upper chamber was adjourned for five minutes.

The Public Order Bill would allow police to intervene before protests become “highly disruptive” and give officers greater clarity about dealing with demonstrators blocking roads or slow marching, the Government has said.

Amendments to the Bill are aimed at curbing the guerrilla tactics used by groups such as Just Stop Oil, Insulate Britain and Extinction Rebellion.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “At approximately 15:50 hours on Monday January 30 police were made aware of a protest in the public gallery of the House of Lords.

“The protesters were escorted from the gallery – there were no arrests.”