Man carrying bow and arrow in car arrested near Houses of Parliament

The man was held on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon around 6.15am on September 25.

Harry Stedman
Tuesday 01 October 2024 17:01
A man was arrested after he was found with a bow and arrow in his car near the Houses of Parliament (Alamy/PA)
A man was arrested after he was found with a bow and arrow in his car near the Houses of Parliament (Alamy/PA)

A man has been arrested after he was found with a bow and arrow in his parked car near to the Houses of Parliament.

He was held on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon around 6.15am on September 25 in the vicinity of the Peers car park in Westminster, the Metropolitan Police said.

He was further arrested for breaching legislation from the Serious Organised Crime and Police Act and for vehicle interference.

The man was sectioned under the mental health act and remains in the care of medical professionals, the force said.

He has been bailed pending further inquires until late December.

The House of Commons last met on September 12 and the Lords on September 13, with both houses in recess for the party conferences.

