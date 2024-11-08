Housing and immigration among issues set to feature on campaign trail

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

With Ireland to go the polls on November 29, here are some of the main issues likely to feature during the election campaign.

Housing

The most contentious issue for the coalition Government will be Ireland’s housing crisis, which has rumbled on since the recession when investment in public services was slashed.

The Government’s Housing for All plan, which sets out an aim to build an average of 33,000 homes a year until 2030, has been criticised as not ambitious enough and that the share of public housing is too small.

A shortage of supply has propelled house prices and rents to surge beyond average wages, while Ireland’s traditionally high rate of home ownership has plummeted, particularly among young people.

Homeless figures have also regularly hit new record highs during the coalition’s time in office.

Ahead of the 2020 general election, the Government’s official homelessness tally surpassed 10,000 people for the first time – now, 14,760 people are homeless.

The Government has argued it has overseen record levels of home building and offered two, punter-friendly, State grants to help first-time buyers afford new builds.

Opposition parties argue the State’s housing supply – both social and affordable homes – needs to be greater and that Government policy has left house prices to inflate.

Immigration

The response to the increase in migration in the last two years in Ireland could also become an election issue, though some politicians have said it is less prominent on the doors now than it was earlier in the year.

Tens of thousands of Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Ireland since Russia’s invasion and the number of asylum seekers from elsewhere in the world increased dramatically post-pandemic.

This has placed unprecedented strain on state accommodation provision, leading to tensions and disputes in some areas over plans to repurpose hotels and other buildings into facilities for international protection applicants.

Anti-immigration protests have become more common and gardai have also had to deal with several outbreaks of far-right influenced rioting and disorder.

Public Finances

Government spending and what to do with billions in Exchequer surpluses gained through corporate taxes could also become a political battle.

The Government is putting aside a chunk of the funds for future shocks such as climate change adaptations, infrastructure needs or dramatic demographic shifts.

But opposition parties have argued that the wealth is not being used to solve Ireland’s major challenges – an ailing health service and housing, in particular.

Despite the booming economy, there is some evidence of deep inequality – one recent Irish study found that there were 30,000 more children deprived of basic essentials in 2023 compared to the previous year.

In more recent weeks the Government has been blamed for the lavish costs of public structures – including a 336,000 euro bike shed on parliamentary grounds, 1.4 million euro on a Department of Finance security hut, and the infamous spiralling costs and delays of the National Children’s Hospital.

Childcare

Childcare is another possible battleground, with almost all political parties announcing policies in recent weeks on how to make it more affordable and accessible.

Many parents have raised issues with long waiting lists for creche places while childcare providers say costs are rising and retaining staff is a challenge.

The difficulty in securing school places for children with disabilities has also become a prominent political issue in recent weeks.