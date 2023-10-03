What the papers say – October 3

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The HS2 rail line, health and transgender issues take centre stage as the Conservative conference in Manchester dominates the front pages of Tuesday’s newspapers.

The Government’s backtracking on the northern section of the HS2 project features on the front of the i, The Guardian, the Metro, The Times, the Financial Times, and the Daily Express .

The Daily Mail focuses on business secretary Kemi Badenoch and her statement at the annual conference that Britain is the best country in which to be black.

The Daily Telegraph opted for a front on “wokery” in the NHS with the headline: “Transgender women to be banned from female wards”.

The Daily Mirror is simply emblazoned with the word “Unforgivable” as it hears from the mother of Bradley Lowery after a Sheffield Wednesday fan was seen holding up a picture of her late sone and laughing.

The Sun tells the tale of Strictly judge Shirley Ballas and her fears over online trolls.

And according to The Daily Star, a deaf pet skunk is on the run, urging Brits to “keep their eyes peeled and nostrils sealed”.