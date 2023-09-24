What the papers say – September 24

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Newspapers across the nation have locked in on parliament, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s pensions pledge leading the way.

The front page of the Mail on Sunday tells of Mr Sunak’s impending confirmation he will not axe the current triple lock on pensions.

The Sunday Express reports the Prime Minister is preparing to take on Sir Keir Starmer in a policy war as the 2024 general election inches closer.

Both the Sunday Telegraph and The Observer ran with the PM’s push to axe the HS2 transport link.

Inheritance tax has dominated the front of The Sunday Times, with the paper claiming Mr Sunak will revive plans to slash UK inheritance tax.

The lead of the Sunday Mirror features a story on the alleged sacking of a former nanny for Boris Johnson’s family after the ex-prime minister allegedly began drinking with her.

And, in its usual form, the Daily Star has gone left-of-field, with a lead on “a nasty whiff [coming] from Uranus”.