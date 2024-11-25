Ovo Energy launches HSBC-backed lending product for solar panels

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ovo Energy customers will be able to borrow money from HSBC to pay for solar panels and batteries under a scheme designed to boost take-up of low-emission home upgrades.

The energy supplier said the tie-up means its four million customers will not need an account with the bank to access financing to install green energy devices.

Customers will also be able to use HSBC’s lending product Flexipay to cover heat pumps and electric vehicle chargers in future, Ovo said.

Energy companies are increasingly exploring financing options with lenders to enable customers to make their homes more efficient.

Ovo said its customers consistently cite upfront costs as the biggest barrier to installing upgrades.

David Buttress, Ovo’s chief executive, said the move would help people “adopt green technologies which will cut energy bills for good”.

Consumers can already get grants from the Government or their suppliers to help cover the cost of upgrades for devices like heat pumps.

Ministers recently extended a public sector grant scheme for the products, which are much more expensive to buy and install than gas boilers.

But heat pumps are significantly more energy efficient and studies have shown they can be cheaper to run.

Ovo said customers looking to install tech for their home will be able to access HSBC’s Flexipay lending product even without an HSBC account.

Andrew Rankin, interim head of unsecured lending at HSBC UK, said the coming decade will bring a “significant acceleration” in people investing to make their homes more energy efficient.

He added that instalment-led lending is “an increasingly popular way for consumers to pay for goods and can be a great budgeting tool, providing the certainty of fixed repayments and a set end date”.

“We are excited to support consumers through a fully regulated journey aimed at delivering great customer outcomes.

“We will enable this through key, select merchant partnerships of which Ovo is the first.”