Which HSBC branches are set to close?

HSBC has confirmed that a further 69 of its branches will close for good later this year.

The banking giant made the announcement as part of its “transformation programme”, which saw it axe 82 sites last year.

It said the closures have been driven by the continued growth of online banking across its customers.

Here is the full list of HSBC branches set for closure and their proposed closing dates:

JULYCity of London – July 19Westfield Stratford City – July 19New Bond Street – July 19Cambridge Hills Road – July 21Moorgate – July 21Angel Islington – July 21Gloucester Road – July 26Monmouth – July 26Perth – July 26Hammersmith – July 28Merry Hill – July 28Woking – July 28

AUGUSTEast Grinstead – August 2Peckham – August 2Farnham – August 2Beaconsfield – August 4Street – August 4Lymington – August 4Sidcup – August 9Thame – August 9Hoddesdon – August 9Birmingham, Harborne – August 11Londonderry – August 11Uckfield – August 11Leyland – August 16Omagh – August 16Borehamwood & Elstree – August 16Golders Green – August 18Stowmarket – August 18Eltham – August 18Wellingborough – August 23Amersham-on-the-Hill – August 23Bishop Auckland – August 23Ashby-de-la-Zouch – August 25Woodbridge – August 25Thornbury – August 25

SEPTEMBERNew Malden – September 1Hartlepool – September 1Keynsham – September 1Pinner – September 6Dewsbury – September 6Barking – September 6Newmarket – September 8Billericay – September 8Beckenham – September 8Sidmouth – September 13Burgess Hill – September 13Daventry – September 13Nottingham, West Bridgford – September 15Ellesmere Port – September 15Strood – September 15St Annes-on-Sea – September 20Ringwood – September 20Pontefract – September 20Ilkeston – September 22Petersfield – September 22Whitehaven – September 22Hampstead High Street – September 27Inverness – September 27Wandsworth – September 27Manchester, Didsbury – September 29Bristol, Whiteladies Road – September 29Shirley – September 29

OCTOBERHerne Bay – October 4Manchester, Trafford Park – October 4Cardiff, Canton – October 4Falmouth – October 6Bootle – October 6

TBCKingston-upon-Thames