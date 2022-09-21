Jump to content

Boy, 15, critically injured in attack outside school in Huddersfield

The attack happened close to the entrance of North Huddersfield Trust School.

Luke O'Reilly
Wednesday 21 September 2022 21:30
The attack happened close to the entrance of North Huddersfield Trust School (PA)
The attack happened close to the entrance of North Huddersfield Trust School (PA)
(PA Archive)

A 15-year-old boy has been left critically injured following an attack outside a school in Huddersfield.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Woodhouse Hill at 2.54pm on Wednesday.

The attack happened close to the entrance of North Huddersfield Trust School.

In a statement, West Yorkshire Police said that inquiries are under way to establish what happened.

“At 2.54pm this afternoon police received a third-party report that a teenager had been seriously injured in an assault in Woodhouse Hill, Huddersfield,” the force said.

“Emergency services attended and a 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

“A police cordon has been put in place as inquiries are under way to establish the circumstances.”

