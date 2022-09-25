Jump to content

Two teenagers charged with murder after death of Khayri McLean

The teenagers, who are both from Huddersfield, have been remanded in custody.

Isobel Frodsham
Sunday 25 September 2022 19:54
A pupil looks at floral tributes at the scene in Woodhouse Hill, Huddersfield (Danny Lawson/PA)
A pupil looks at floral tributes at the scene in Woodhouse Hill, Huddersfield (Danny Lawson/PA)
(PA Wire)

Two teenagers have been charged with murder after a boy was stabbed outside of his school gates.

West Yorkshire Police said on Sunday that two males, aged 15 and 16, have been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article following the death of Khayri McLean.

The teenagers, who are both from Huddersfield, have been remanded in custody to appear before Leeds magistrates on Monday.

Khayri Mclean, 15, died after being stabbed on Wednesday (Family Handout/West Yorkshire Police/PA)
(PA Media)

Khayri, who was 15, died in hospital following an attack near the entrance of North Huddersfield Trust School (NHTS) in Woodhouse Hill at 2.45pm on Wednesday.

Floral tributes were left at the scene on Friday, with candles and bottles of Yazoo milkshake also placed near the spot where Khayri was stabbed.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “Detectives investigating the death of a 15-year-old boy in Huddersfield have charged two males with murder.

“Both males, who are 15 and 16 and from Huddersfield, have also been charged with possession of a bladed article.

“Both have been remanded in custody to appear before Leeds magistrates tomorrow.

“The charges relate to the death of Khayri McLean, who died after he was stabbed in Woodhouse Hill, Huddersfield, last Wednesday.”

