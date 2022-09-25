Hugh Grant and his wife Anna donate £10,000 to appeal amid cost-of-living crisis
Non-profit community organisation Depher provides food deliveries and gas and electricity top-ups, among other help.
Actor Hugh Grant and his wife Anna Eberstein have donated £10,000 to a fundraiser supporting elderly, vulnerable and disabled people who are struggling during the cost-of-living crisis.
The GoFundMe appeal was set up by non-profit community organisation Depher, which provides food deliveries, gas and electricity top-ups and other help to people across the UK.
It comes as energy costs continue to rise and inflation remains high.
James Anderson, founder of Depher, told the PA news agency: “This has come when we need it the most, many lives will be saved because of their generosity and support.”
He added: “This donation will put food on tables and warmth in the hearts of hundreds and thousands who are dealing with the cost-of-living crisis and poverty.”
He said the couple have donated £55,000 since October 2021 to the organisation, describing it as “humbling and heavenly”.
On Friday Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced a series of measures which included abolishing the top rate of income tax for the highest earners, axing the cap on bankers’ bonuses, and adding restrictions to the welfare system.
Charities described them as a “hammer blow” to the UK’s poorest families, saying the Government’s plan for growth was “more about bankers’ bonuses than helping hungry kids”.
