Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Hugh Grant and his wife Anna donate £10,000 to appeal amid cost-of-living crisis

Non-profit community organisation Depher provides food deliveries and gas and electricity top-ups, among other help.

Naomi Clarke
Sunday 25 September 2022 14:09
Hugh Grant and Anna Eberstein (Ian West/PA)
Hugh Grant and Anna Eberstein (Ian West/PA)
(PA Archive)

Actor Hugh Grant and his wife Anna Eberstein have donated £10,000 to a fundraiser supporting elderly, vulnerable and disabled people who are struggling during the cost-of-living crisis.

The GoFundMe appeal was set up by non-profit community organisation Depher, which provides food deliveries, gas and electricity top-ups and other help to people across the UK.

It comes as energy costs continue to rise and inflation remains high.

James Anderson, founder of Depher, told the PA news agency: “This has come when we need it the most, many lives will be saved because of their generosity and support.”

Recommended

He added: “This donation will put food on tables and warmth in the hearts of hundreds and thousands who are dealing with the cost-of-living crisis and poverty.”

He said the couple have donated £55,000 since October 2021 to the organisation, describing it as “humbling and heavenly”.

On Friday Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced a series of measures which included abolishing the top rate of income tax for the highest earners, axing the cap on bankers’ bonuses, and adding restrictions to the welfare system.

Charities described them as a “hammer blow” to the UK’s poorest families, saying the Government’s plan for growth was “more about bankers’ bonuses than helping hungry kids”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in