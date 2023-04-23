Prince George’s godfather Duke of Westminster announces engagement to girlfriend

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prince George’s godfather, one of the UK’s richest men, is getting married.

Hugh Grosvenor, the seventh Duke of Westminster, 32, became engaged to Olivia Henson, who he has been with for two years, at his family home at Eaton Hall in Cheshire.

A statement released on Sunday read: “Members of both their families are absolutely delighted with the news.”

Grosvenor took over his family’s billion-pound fortune and estate when his father Gerald died in 2016 after he had a heart attack walking on his Abbeystead Estate.

Grosvenor Group owns about 300 acres of land in Mayfair and Belgravia, as well as major city centre developments such as Liverpool’s ONE shopping centre, and the duke is part of the royal inner circle.

The duke and his family are estimated to be worth just under £10 billion and featured 13th place in the Sunday Times Rich List of the UK’s wealthiest people in 2022.

Ms Henson works for Belazu, an ethical food company based in London.