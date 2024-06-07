Prince of Wales to be an usher at Duke of Westminster’s wedding

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Prince of Wales is to attend the wedding of his close friend the Duke of Westminster today.

Billionaire aristocrat Hugh Grosvenor, 33, will marry Olivia Henson, 31, at Chester Cathedral.

William will act as an usher for the ceremony, which will start at midday on Friday with some 400 guests believed to be in attendance.

His brother the Duke of Sussex is not expected to be there after it was mutually agreed he would not attend.

The wedding comes amid a long-running rift between the princes.

The Princess of Wales, who has been out of the spotlight as she undergoes treatment for cancer, is not expected to attend.

The King, the groom’s godfather, and Queen are not due to be at the ceremony either, having been at D-Day commemorations in France on Thursday.

The Duke of Westminster is godfather to William’s son, Prince George, and also, reportedly, to Harry’s son Prince Archie.

Ten-year-old George is not expected to attend the wedding as it falls on a school day.

Ms Henson will travel to the cathedral with her father in a vintage Bentley, originally made for the car manufacturer’s founder in 1930.

The wedding will be officiated by the Dean of Chester, the Very Revd Dr Tim Stratford.

The service will be sung by the Chester Cathedral Choir, accompanied by a group of musicians from North West England.

The Bishop of Chester, the Right Revd Mark Tanner, will preach and prayers will be led by the Revd Canon Rosie Woodall.

The Duke of Westminster topped The Sunday Times 40 Under 40 Rich List earlier this year, boasting a fortune of £10.1 billion.

His bride, who grew up in London and Oxfordshire, has worked in the sustainable food and drinks industry, most recently at London-based artisanal food company Belazu.

The couple are said to have chosen the wedding venue for its beauty and because of the personal connection to the duke, whose family home Eaton Hall is nearby.

William and Harry were both ushers at the wedding of his sister Lady Tamara Grosvenor at the cathedral in 2004.

Following the service, there will be a private reception at Eaton Hall.

A spokesperson for the duke and Ms Henson said: “This is an incredibly special day for the Duke and Miss Henson and they are very much looking forward to the service.

“It means a lot to them to marry in Chester Cathedral, especially given the Grosvenor family’s long and close personal connection to both the Cathedral and the city of Chester.

“The couple have also been moved by the messages of support they have received from around the region and are hugely grateful that people want to share in their happiness.”

The spokesperson added: “The Duke and Miss Henson have taken a great deal of care in planning the wedding, putting their own personal stamp on all the arrangements and have made a conscious effort to involve local and regional suppliers in several aspects of the day.”

Seasonal flowers for the ceremony were sourced from local growers and will be made into bouquets after the wedding, to be delivered to local charities, churches and organisations.

The couple announced their engagement in April last year after being together for two years.

The Duke of Westminster became an instant billionaire when he inherited his title and control of the historic Grosvenor Estate aged 25, following the death of his father from a heart attack in 2016.

His property company, Grosvenor Group, owns about 300 acres of land in Mayfair and Belgravia, as well as major city centre developments such as Liverpool’s One shopping centre.