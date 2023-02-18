Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Hugh Jackman: I think it’s inevitable that Australia will become a Republic

The Hollywood actor said that breaking away from the UK monarchy seemed like a ‘natural part of an evolution of a country’.

Mike Bedigan
Saturday 18 February 2023 01:10
Hugh Jackman: I think it’s inevitable that Australia will become a Republic (Ian West/PA)
Hugh Jackman: I think it’s inevitable that Australia will become a Republic (Ian West/PA)
(PA Archive)

Hugh Jackman says he thinks it is “inevitable” that Australia will become a Republic in the future.

The Hollywood actor and singer said he had “absolutely no ill will” against the King, but that breaking away from the UK monarchy seemed like a “natural part of an evolution of a country”.

Speaking on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, he revealed he held dual-British and Australian citizenship and that he had grown up in a household that celebrated the royals.

“I think Australia will become Republican at some point. It feels natural,” he said.

“It feels like something that is, I would guess inevitable, and I guess would be a natural part of an evolution of a country. You know?”

Recommended

He continued: “I’m a British citizen as I am an Australian citizen – I don’t know if people know that but I am… my father made us stop doing whatever we could to watch in 1981 the wedding of Lady Di and Prince Charles. We had champagne.

It feels like something that is, I would guess inevitable, and I guess would be a natural part of an evolution of a country. You know?

Hugh Jackman

“So I grew up with a lot of that. There was no bunting in our house, but if my dad could have found that there would have been bunting and I have absolutely no ill will and I only wish King Charles all the best.”

He added that he “really appreciated” the service of both the King and late-Queen, whom he had met on several occasions.

“I admire it and I only wish them the best,” he said.

Asked again if he thought Australia would “go its own way”, he replied: “I think it’s inevitable at some point.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in