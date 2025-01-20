Police investigating Hull funeral firm pass file to CPS to consider charges

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police investigating a Hull funeral directors have passed a “comprehensive file of evidence” to prosecutors so they can consider bringing charges.

Two people are on police bail after being arrested as part of a huge inquiry into remains found at Legacy Independent Funeral Directors.

The firm has been under investigation since officers recovered 35 bodies, as well as suspected human ashes, at its site in Hessle Road earlier this year.

Humberside Police said they have now submitted a file of more than 13,000 exhibits to the Crown Prosecution Service for a charging decision “following a meticulous 10-month investigation”.

In an update, Assistant Chief Constable Thom McLoughlin said: “The families of the 35 deceased have been informed by specialist-trained officers of this significant development and contact has also been made with other families affected.

“The investigation has been comprehensive and lengthy as we have diligently and sensitively handled each line of enquiry with the families who have suffered an untold amount of grief, heartache and distress.

“I would like to express my gratitude to the families, together with the wider community for their unwavering patience and co-operation. Their support has been invaluable as we have gathered information in the hope of seeking the answers they want and deserve, for them, and their loved ones.

“At this time, a man arrested in March and a woman arrested in July remain on conditional police bail.”

The senior officer added: “In consultation with the CPS, we remain committed to keeping those families affected at the heart of this investigation and we will look to provide further updates about the progression of the case and the next steps, after those who have been so deeply affected have been informed.”

Scores of families have been given devastating news since the investigation began in March.

Bereaved relatives across Hull and East Yorkshire have been left questioning whether they have the ashes of their loved ones, with many saying they have been told they definitely have the wrong remains.

Earlier this year, Humberside Police said they had been visiting 163 families in relation to ashes.

A 46-year-old man arrested in March was detained on suspicion of prevention of a lawful and decent burial, fraud by false representation, fraud by abuse of position, theft, making or supplying articles for use in frauds and offences under the Financial Services Act.

A 54-year-old woman arrested later was detained on suspicion of money laundering.

Another woman arrested in March, who was 23 at the time, was later released from bail with police saying she was no longer being treated as a suspect.

In April, Humberside Police said more than 2,000 calls had been received on the investigation’s dedicated phone line and “of those a significant number were understandably concerned about the identification of the ashes of their loved ones”.

They also confirmed that it was impossible to identify any of the human ashes using DNA profiles – a fact he said would be “devastating news for families and loved ones”.

A dedicated helpline for anyone affected is available on 0808 281 1136.