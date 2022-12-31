Jump to content

Woman charged with murder after man stabbed in Yorkshire

Teresa Hanson, of West Cowick, will appear at Hull Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Benjamin Cooper
Saturday 31 December 2022 09:20
Paul Hanson (Humberside Police/PA)
A 53-year-old woman has been charged with murder after the fatal stabbing of a man in East Yorkshire.

Teresa Hanson, of West Cowick, will appear at Hull Magistrates’ Court on Saturday after being charged and remanded in custody, Humberside Police said in a statement.

Officers were called at 7.15pm on Wednesday to reports that a man had been stabbed at a property in Little London Lane, West Cowick.

Paul Hanson was taken to hospital but died shortly afterwards despite the efforts of emergency services.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101.

