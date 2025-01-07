Humza Yousaf responds to Elon Musk over 2004 murder post on X

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former first minister Humza Yousaf has responded to Elon Musk to say a Scots-Pakistani MP helped bring to justice the racially-motivated killers of a 15-year-old boy, more than 20 years ago.

Glasgow schoolboy Kriss Donald was abducted and killed by an Asian gang led by Imran Shahid on March 15 2004.

Kriss was stabbed 13 times and set on fire while he was still alive on a quiet walkway behind Celtic FC’s training ground in the east end of the city.

The assailants had taken him on a 200-mile journey to Dundee and back while the gang members attempted to find a house to take him to.

Mr Musk responded to a post on X to say he had never heard of the murder or subsequent trial and Mr Yousaf responded to tell him it was then-Glasgow Central MP Mohammed Sarwar, a Scots-Pakistani, who was integral in seeing the perpetrators were brought to justice.

The incident unfolded following an assault on Shahid at a nightclub the previous evening – although Kriss was not involved in the attack.

Trial judge Lord Uist said Kriss had been targeted at random because he was white, describing the murder as “an abomination” which had “rightly shocked and appalled the public”.

A 20-year-old man who was not named for legal reasons was jailed for murder in December 2004 while Zahid Mohammed, 20, was sentenced to five years for assaulting and abducting Kriss.

The three remaining suspects – ringleader Imran Shahid, his brother Zeeshan Shahid and Mohammed Faisal Mushtaq – had fled to Pakistan after the killing.

Mr Sarwar played a key role in ensuring the three suspects were extradited back to Scotland to face punishment.

Imran Shahid, his brother Zeeshan Shahid and Mushtaq were found guilty of murder and jailed for life in November 2006.

The case marked the first conviction for a racially-motivated murder in Scotland.

On X, formerly Twitter, Elon Musk shared a post about the incident from another X user, with the tech mogul stating: “First time I’ve heard of this.”

Mr Yousaf reposted Mr Musk’s comment, adding: “Let me also be the first to tell you that it was a Scottish-Pakistani MP at the time, Mohammad Sarwar, who travelled to Pakistan to ensure Kriss Donald’s evil killers were extradited back to Scotland to face the full force of the law.”