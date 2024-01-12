Yousaf signals ongoing support for Green deal regardless of election result

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Humza Yousaf has said the SNP’s powersharing deal with the Scottish Greens remains a “pretty good set of circumstances”, even if his party loses seats at the next general election.

Signalling that the Bute House Agreement is likely to continue in such an event, he stressed the deal gives pro-independence parties a majority at Holyrood.

The SNP leader spoke to journalists after launching his party’s general election campaign in Glasgow.

He said: “There may be more launches to come, I won’t suggest otherwise.

“But the messaging is pretty simple, pretty clear: if you want to ensure that Scotland’s voice is heard in Westminster, vote for the SNP.”

Asked if he will step down as party leader and First Minister if he does not win a majority of seats north of the border, he laughed and said: “I hypothecate on winning elections, not on losing elections.”

The First Minister was then asked if he will end the deal with the Greens if the SNP loses seats.

He said: “The Greens are our partners in Government. They allow us to have a pro-independence majority in the Scottish Parliament.

“A pro-independence majority for a pro-independence party is a pretty good set of circumstances.”

While the general election will not change the party make-up at the Scottish Parliament, some SNP rebels have called for the end of the Bute House Agreement – blaming it for unpopular policies.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn was also at the campaign launch in Glasgow.

He told the PA news agency polls indicate the “big contest” in the upcoming election will be in the central belt.

He said: “I would say to all voters, whether they’re Greens or voters of any party, or no parties, that what they should do is vote for people based on their values and whether they’re going to stand up for them.

“We are unashamed about the fact that we will always put Scotland at the forefront of everything we do.”

Mr Flynn said voters welcome the co-operation agreement with two pro-independence parties as an alternative to the “Punch and Judy show we see at Westminster on an almost weekly basis”.